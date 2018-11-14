Integra Lifesciences (IART) Given “Sell” Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Significant gross margin contractions caused by escalating costs have been a major headwind for Integra Lifesciences. Added to this, a tough competitive landscape adds to the company’s woes. Despite these hurdles, Integra Lifesciences has outperformed its industry over the past month. Solid growth across all business segments has been the key growth catalyst. Integra’s successful progress with its channel expansion strategy and Codman integration buoy optimism. Notably, the company announced plans within Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segment to expand its sales channel, improve focus and competitiveness and better align the company’s product portfolio with clinical customers. Moreover, the strong investments in research and development is encouraging. The company’s promising guidance also instills confidence in the stock.”

IART has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.92.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. Integra Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $67.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The life sciences company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $365.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 46,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $2,949,456.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,475,927.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara B. Hill acquired 3,705 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.90 per share, with a total value of $199,699.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,235.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 5.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,650,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $767,451,000 after acquiring an additional 572,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,344 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $429,429,000 after acquiring an additional 107,781 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,009,131 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $132,341,000 after purchasing an additional 42,790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 751,700 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $49,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $46,263,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

