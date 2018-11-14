Interfor (IFP) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Interfor Corp (TSE:IFP) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$23.00 to C$21.00. The stock traded as low as C$13.64 and last traded at C$14.40, with a volume of 370990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.49.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IFP. TD Securities decreased their target price on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Interfor from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th.

In other Interfor news, insider Martin Leb Juravsky bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.79 per share, with a total value of C$103,530.00. Also, insider Ian Fillinger bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.91 per share, with a total value of C$47,275.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.95, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Interfor Company Profile (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces wood products. The company offers commodity structural lumber products; and specialty products, such as decking and siding products, machine stress rated products, industrial timber products, and various appearance grade items. It also provides wood chips and other residuals.

