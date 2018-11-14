International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Holdings Lifted by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,646,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $699,992,000 after purchasing an additional 315,418 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,886,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,124,000. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,538,000. Finally, Engadine Partners LLP increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 118.4% during the third quarter. Engadine Partners LLP now owns 402,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,060,000 after purchasing an additional 218,422 shares during the period. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $142.95 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $122.11 and a fifty-two week high of $157.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $907.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. ValuEngine upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.43.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $194,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 64,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.05 per share, for a total transaction of $8,968,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,080,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,064,463.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 357,000 shares of company stock worth $49,370,717 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

