Internet Initiative Japan (IIJI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Internet Initiative Japan (NASDAQ:IIJI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers a comprehensive range of Internet access services and Internet-related services to customers, including corporations and other Internet service providers, in Japan. The company offers its services via one of the largest Internet network backbones in Japan as well as between Japan and the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of Internet Initiative Japan stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Internet Initiative Japan has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIJI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Internet Initiative Japan during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Internet Initiative Japan during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Internet Initiative Japan by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

