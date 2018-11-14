INTERSERVE PLC/ADR (ISVJY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

INTERSERVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISVJY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Shares of ISVJY traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,400. INTERSERVE PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14.

About INTERSERVE PLC/ADR

Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management, and citizen services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers support services to public- and private-sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure.

