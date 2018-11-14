Interzone Reaches Market Cap of $5,234.00 (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Interzone has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. Interzone has a market capitalization of $5,234.00 and $9.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Interzone coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,665.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.04 or 0.03177577 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $432.48 or 0.07675801 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00764714 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.01592896 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00137968 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.46 or 0.01925017 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00458947 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Interzone Profile

Interzone (ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone. Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw.

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

