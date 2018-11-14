Invacare (IVC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.62

Shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 50140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IVC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Invacare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Invacare from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $236.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.07.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.59 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 12th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Invacare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.59%.

In other news, Chairman Matthew E. Monaghan acquired 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,825.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 243,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,692.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 7,076.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invacare in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 629,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 100,963 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,434 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period.

Invacare Company Profile (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific.

