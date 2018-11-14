Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,345 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the October 15th total of 1,049,086 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,368 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $280,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $319,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 410,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 101,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,013,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,789,000 after acquiring an additional 92,402 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $26.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were paid a $0.0561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

