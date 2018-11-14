Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Stake Lowered by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp cut its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,010 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Invesco by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 97,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 46,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 81,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.66 and a twelve month high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Invesco from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Invesco from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invesco from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Invesco from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.73.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

