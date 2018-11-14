Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ: ARLP):

11/13/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/12/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/7/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/29/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

10/26/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/15/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/21/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $497.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Alliance Resource Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 839,201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 29.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,478 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 36.1% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 9.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

