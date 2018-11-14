Investors Buy General Dynamics (GD) on Weakness After Analyst Downgrade

Traders bought shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $209.00 to $189.00. $104.05 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $54.19 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $49.86 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, General Dynamics had the 15th highest net in-flow for the day. General Dynamics traded down ($0.24) for the day and closed at $179.84

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GD. Argus reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other General Dynamics news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $4,348,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,914,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider S. Daniel Johnson sold 77,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $15,550,328.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,851,700.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $492,331,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,642,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $541,009,000 after buying an additional 1,170,662 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Investors Buy General Dynamics (GD) on Weakness After Analyst Downgrade” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/investors-buy-general-dynamics-gd-on-weakness-after-analyst-downgrade.html.

General Dynamics Company Profile (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.