Investors Buy International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $42.39 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $17.75 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $24.64 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, International Flavors & Fragrances had the 31st highest net in-flow for the day. International Flavors & Fragrances traded down ($0.05) for the day and closed at $142.95

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.43.

The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.54. The firm had revenue of $907.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.15 million. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 1,389 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $194,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.75 per share, for a total transaction of $13,675,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,913,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,689,039.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 357,000 shares of company stock worth $49,370,717. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 40.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

