Investors Buy Shares of Tractor Supply (TSCO) on Weakness on Insider Selling

Investors bought shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday following insider selling activity. $61.96 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $23.98 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $37.98 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Tractor Supply had the 20th highest net in-flow for the day. Tractor Supply traded down ($1.58) for the day and closed at $94.19Specifically, CEO Gregory A. Sandfort sold 140,709 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $12,703,208.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,845 shares in the company, valued at $10,729,326.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 21,257 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $1,894,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,210 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,626 shares of company stock worth $22,232,974 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.73.
The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.24%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $106,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $120,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $130,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 118.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $142,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSCO)
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
See Also: How Short Selling Works
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.