Investors sold shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $53.42 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $89.19 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $35.77 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Colgate-Palmolive had the 19th highest net out-flow for the day. Colgate-Palmolive traded up $0.51 for the day and closed at $61.86

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $64.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 12,004.60% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 1,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $68,055.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,740.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $30,977.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 141,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WEALTHFRONT Corp raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Investors Sell Colgate-Palmolive (CL) on Strength (CL)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/investors-sell-colgate-palmolive-cl-on-strength-cl.html.

About Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.