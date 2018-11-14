Investors Sell Colgate-Palmolive (CL) on Strength (CL)

Investors sold shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $53.42 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $89.19 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $35.77 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Colgate-Palmolive had the 19th highest net out-flow for the day. Colgate-Palmolive traded up $0.51 for the day and closed at $61.86
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $64.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.
The firm has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 12,004.60% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.54%.
In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 1,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $68,055.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,740.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $30,977.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 141,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WEALTHFRONT Corp raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.
