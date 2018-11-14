Investors Sell Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) on Strength (XLF)

Investors sold shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $129.36 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $199.71 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $70.35 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund had the 10th highest net out-flow for the day. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund traded up $0.15 for the day and closed at $26.73

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLF. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,349.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 8,836,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227,013 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,145,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,826,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,324,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657,227 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,320,000.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

