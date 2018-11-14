Traders sold shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $4.41 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $41.44 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $37.03 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF had the 25th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF traded up $0.09 for the day and closed at $25.57

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTF. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4,932.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,895,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,266,000 after buying an additional 1,857,513 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Investors Sell iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (INTF) on Strength (INTF)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/investors-sell-ishares-edge-msci-multifactor-intl-etf-intf-on-strength-intf.html.

