Investors Sell Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Strength on Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on strength during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. $176.47 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $322.35 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $145.88 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Johnson & Johnson had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Johnson & Johnson traded up $0.28 for the day and closed at $145.62Specifically, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total value of $3,909,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,969,915.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $1,083,584.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,955.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,992,396 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $389.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 99,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,471,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,579,000 after buying an additional 166,165 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 419,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

