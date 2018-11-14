Investors Sell NextEra Energy (NEE) on Strength (NEE)

Investors sold shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $70.32 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $96.49 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $26.17 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, NextEra Energy had the 30th highest net out-flow for the day. NextEra Energy traded up $0.17 for the day and closed at $178.66

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.62.

The company has a market capitalization of $84.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 51.25% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.27%.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $2,922,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,374,595.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $267,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,210 shares of company stock worth $11,744,017 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 323.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 492.5% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

