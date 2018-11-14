InVitae Corp (NVTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) will report ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for InVitae’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.38). InVitae posted earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InVitae will report full year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover InVitae.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 103.37% and a negative net margin of 109.60%. The business’s revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS.

NVTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of InVitae in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on InVitae to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of InVitae in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVitae in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InVitae in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of InVitae in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of InVitae by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 22,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVTA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,363. The company has a market cap of $990.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.84. InVitae has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's tests include multiple genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; proactive health and wellness screening; and preimplantation embryo testing and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

