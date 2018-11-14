IQeon Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,934.00 (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. IQeon has a market capitalization of $431,418.00 and $1,934.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IQeon token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002794 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00017208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00147623 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00238705 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $579.92 or 0.10238633 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009758 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,714,919 tokens. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io.

Buying and Selling IQeon

IQeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

