Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) Receives $17.35 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.35.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

In related news, insider Mark G. Currie sold 116,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $2,044,892.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark G. Currie sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $2,398,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 791,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,606,237.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 249,697 shares of company stock worth $4,491,503. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 17,621.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.21. 93,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,601. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.33. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $68.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.48 million. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

