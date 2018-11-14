Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.40

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 41355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

IRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.35.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $68.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 1,500 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,602.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark G. Currie sold 130,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $2,398,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 791,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,606,237.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 249,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,503. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,088,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,852,000 after acquiring an additional 547,724 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,872,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,925,000 after acquiring an additional 286,590 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,641,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,392,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,569.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,085,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after acquiring an additional 44,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.40” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/ironwood-pharmaceuticals-irwd-sets-new-12-month-low-at-11-40.html.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.