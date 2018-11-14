iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY) is Wade G W & Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Wade G W & Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,043 shares during the quarter. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd accounts for 1.8% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $17,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 24.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 23.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 1.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 3.7% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 3.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd alerts:

iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,794. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 1-year low of $1,477.38 and a 1-year high of $1,667.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.1455 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/ishares-barclays-1-3-year-treasry-bnd-fd-shy-is-wade-g-w-inc-s-10th-largest-position.html.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.