iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) Stake Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 834,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,784 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.9% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $53,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,896,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539,668 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,543,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173,405 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,123,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328,209 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,544,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,233 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,740.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,227,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194,385 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

