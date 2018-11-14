iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Holdings Cut by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000.
Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.35 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $72.12 and a 12-month high of $90.56.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Read More: What are earnings reports?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.