iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Holdings Cut by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.35 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $72.12 and a 12-month high of $90.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/ishares-core-sp-small-cap-etf-ijr-holdings-cut-by-brasada-capital-management-lp.html.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.