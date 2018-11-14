iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) Shares Bought by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRBN. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the third quarter worth $206,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the second quarter worth $463,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 110.8% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CRBN opened at $111.28 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12-month low of $107.09 and a 12-month high of $125.97.

