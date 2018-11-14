iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 669,961 shares, a decrease of 72.9% from the October 15th total of 2,473,812 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 981,504 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWL. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the second quarter valued at $625,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 62.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,387,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,142,000 after acquiring an additional 532,660 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,050,000. Fis Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,036,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,376,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,749,000 after acquiring an additional 141,609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWL opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $31.87 and a 12 month high of $37.84.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

