iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) Holdings Boosted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 231.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 55,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,890,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 114,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,521,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 72,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,277,000 after buying an additional 14,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock opened at $121.65 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $116.03 and a one year high of $131.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) Holdings Boosted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/ishares-russell-1000-value-etf-iwd-holdings-boosted-by-o-shaughnessy-asset-management-llc.html.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.