iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) Holdings Lifted by Sigma Investment Management Co

Sigma Investment Management Co raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 0.4% of Sigma Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sigma Investment Management Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 44,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 44,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period.

DVY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,584. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.67 and a 52-week high of $102.54.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

