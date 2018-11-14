iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) Shares Bought by Ruggie Capital Group

Ruggie Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 126.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,413,000 after purchasing an additional 216,138 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 63,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 157.3% during the third quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 66.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 294,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,797,000 after acquiring an additional 117,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $422,000.

NEAR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,362 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.1095 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

