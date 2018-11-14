iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) Stake Raised by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 200.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $162.32 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.70 and a fifty-two week high of $178.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

