iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,572,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,188,000 after acquiring an additional 51,302 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,973,000 after acquiring an additional 345,218 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,208,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,999 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,614,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,845,000 after buying an additional 265,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,601,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,373,000 after buying an additional 285,237 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of IVE opened at $111.25 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $105.81 and a 52 week high of $121.12.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
