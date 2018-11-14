iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of PFF opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $38.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/ishares-us-preferred-stock-etf-pff-shares-sold-by-lincoln-national-corp.html.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.