Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0039 per share by the bank on Monday, January 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00363.

Itau Unibanco has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years. Itau Unibanco has a payout ratio of 2.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Itau Unibanco to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.6%.

ITUB stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.48. 18,872,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,426,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. Itau Unibanco has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $16.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Itau Unibanco stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,567 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

ITUB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Itau Unibanco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Itau Unibanco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

