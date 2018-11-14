Itron, Inc. (ITRI) Major Shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp Sells 4,153 Shares of Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 4,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $232,858.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Scopia Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 13th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 76,694 shares of Itron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $4,113,866.16.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $52.68 on Wednesday. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.59 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.24. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $595.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Itron’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Argus cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. JMP Securities set a $80.00 target price on shares of Itron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Itron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Itron by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

