J Alexanders (JAX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut J Alexanders from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

Shares of JAX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.53. 92,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,348. The stock has a market cap of $144.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.28. J Alexanders has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.73 million for the quarter. J Alexanders had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that J Alexanders will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of J Alexanders by 11.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of J Alexanders by 411.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J Alexanders by 33.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,274,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,170,000 after purchasing an additional 319,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of J Alexanders by 12.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 57,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J Alexanders by 20.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,121,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 188,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

About J Alexanders

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full service restaurants in the United States. It operates four complementary upscale dining restaurant concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill (Stoney River).

