J M Smucker Co (SJM) to Issue $0.85 Quarterly Dividend

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th.

J M Smucker has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. J M Smucker has a payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect J M Smucker to earn $8.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

SJM stock opened at $113.83 on Wednesday. J M Smucker has a twelve month low of $96.13 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.35.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded J M Smucker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 target price on J M Smucker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.62.

In other news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,500 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $166,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

