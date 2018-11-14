Jaguar Health (JAGX) Trading Down 6.4%

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) was down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 3,079 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,431,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 663.76% and a negative return on equity of 116.52%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter.

In other Jaguar Health news, major shareholder Nantucket Investments Ltd sold 325,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $595,875.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 99,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.14% of Jaguar Health at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

