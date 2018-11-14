James Cropper (CRPR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,100.00

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and last traded at GBX 1,125 ($14.70), with a volume of 802 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,155 ($15.09).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of James Cropper in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th.

James Cropper (LON:CRPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 12.90 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

In other news, insider Mark A. J. Cropper purchased 7,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,285 ($16.79) per share, with a total value of £91,402.05 ($119,432.97).

James Cropper Company Profile (LON:CRPR)

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells specialist papers and advanced materials. It operates through James Cropper Paper Products, James Cropper 3D Products, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialist papers and boards for packaging and digital imaging industries; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper.

