James River Group (JRVR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR)‘s stock had its “mkt perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Monday.

JRVR has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on James River Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $36.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. James River Group has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $43.47.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $224.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 5.90%. Equities analysts predict that James River Group will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in James River Group in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in James River Group in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

