James River Group (JRVR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

JRVR has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised James River Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of James River Group in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on James River Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. James River Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of James River Group stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $36.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,292. James River Group has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.60.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. James River Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $224.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that James River Group will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in James River Group by 69.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,155,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,277,000 after buying an additional 1,696,697 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in James River Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in James River Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,384,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,591,000 after buying an additional 1,006,477 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in James River Group by 1,681.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 381,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,984,000 after buying an additional 359,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in James River Group by 27.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,540,000 after buying an additional 250,292 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

