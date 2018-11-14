Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.14 Million Stake in Fortive Corp (FTV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Fortive by 105.2% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Fortive by 5,816.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FTV opened at $75.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $88.34.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 24.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

In other Fortive news, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 9,271 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total value of $699,126.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,279 shares in the company, valued at $699,729.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James A. Lico sold 123,298 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $9,297,902.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 357,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,956,058.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTV. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.18.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

