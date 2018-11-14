Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 13,827 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,959 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 13,827 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 122.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,256,568 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $449,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,780,072 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,267,197 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $470,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,791,970 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $238,008,000 after purchasing an additional 73,674 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $190,933,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.0% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 8,504,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $146,787,000 after purchasing an additional 978,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 2.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $836,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,282.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 13,827 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/janney-montgomery-scott-llc-sells-13827-shares-of-freeport-mcmoran-inc-fcx.html.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.