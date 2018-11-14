Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,906 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

FLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.89.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $194.54 on Wednesday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.31 and a 1 year high of $230.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.02. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $619.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,906 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/janney-montgomery-scott-llc-sells-2906-shares-of-fleetcor-technologies-inc-flt.html.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.