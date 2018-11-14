Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.93.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $200.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.29. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $130.15 and a 52-week high of $184.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $469.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.64 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 28.09%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $123,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,168 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 10,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $1,709,538.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,392. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 49,935 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the second quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 38,733 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

