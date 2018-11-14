Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report released on Monday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $6.30 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on EOG. Stephens set a $122.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $138.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $147.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.04.

EOG Resources stock opened at $98.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. EOG Resources has a one year low of $96.54 and a one year high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 30.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 17.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,710,159 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,199,115,000 after buying an additional 3,822,930 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,146,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 37.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,502,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $319,291,000 after buying an additional 677,829 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,412,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David W. Trice sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $317,198.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,533,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $209,305.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.