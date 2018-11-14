Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Scientific Games in a research report issued on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SGMS. ValuEngine upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Scientific Games from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Scientific Games to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Scientific Games from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

Scientific Games stock opened at $20.28 on Monday. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 125.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1,643.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Scientific Games news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.76 per share, for a total transaction of $123,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 106,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,655.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

