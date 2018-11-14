Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Continental Building Products Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (CBPX)

Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Continental Building Products in a report issued on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Continental Building Products’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CBPX. ValuEngine lowered Continental Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stephens set a $41.00 target price on Continental Building Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Raymond James raised Continental Building Products from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Continental Building Products in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

CBPX opened at $29.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.50. Continental Building Products has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBPX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Continental Building Products by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Continental Building Products by 13.0% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Continental Building Products by 5.7% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 41,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Building Products by 83.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Continental Building Products by 15.0% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

