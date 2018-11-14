Jefferies Financial Group Lowers TESARO (TSRO) Price Target to $25.00

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TSRO. BidaskClub raised TESARO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of TESARO in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on TESARO from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TESARO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on TESARO to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Shares of TSRO stock opened at $29.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.83. TESARO has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $90.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.35.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.62) by $0.13. TESARO had a negative return on equity of 1,209.72% and a negative net margin of 295.67%. The company had revenue of $64.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. TESARO’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TESARO will post -10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in TESARO by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in TESARO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new position in TESARO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in TESARO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in TESARO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000.

About TESARO

Tesaro, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products in the United States. It offers ZEJULA (niraparib), an orally active and potent poly polymerase inhibitor for the maintenance treatment of women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; and VARUBI (rolapitant), a neurokinin-1, or NK-1, receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.

