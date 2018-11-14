Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Atara Biotherapeutics Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($4.80) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.58). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($5.35) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.82) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.16).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $34.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.59. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $54.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 100.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 28.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, Director Carol Giltner Gallagher sold 21,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $777,586.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,198.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $283,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,554,734.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,563,128 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

